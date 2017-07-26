Leitrim deaths - July 26, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Morris (née Noone), Cartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Lucan, Co Dublin

Peacefully at Palliative Care, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tim and son Michael. Treasured mother of daughters Breege (Lucan) and Hanora Murphy (Ballinrobe) and son Joe (Elphin), dear grandmother to Emer, Brona and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Timothy and sister Phyllis (Beirne), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice or Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Michael James (Jimmy) Knox, Blackrock, Dublin / Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Knox, Michael James (Jimmy), (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh), July 18, 2017, (very peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Belmont House Nursing Home, Stillorgan. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 27 at 10am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.

Mary McGee (née O'Gorman) The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Mary McGee Nee O'Gorman, The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, July 24th peacefully at S.W.A.H., Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from 10am until 10pm Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St John the Baptist Church, Toura followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund S.W.A.H. c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. House private on Thursday morning.