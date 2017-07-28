Leitrim deaths - July 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Morris (née Noone), Cartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Lucan, Co Dublin

Peacefully at Palliative Care, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tim and son Michael. Treasured mother of daughters Breege (Lucan) and Hanora Murphy (Ballinrobe) and son Joe (Elphin), dear grandmother to Emer, Brona and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Timothy and sister Phyllis (Beirne), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 11.30am in The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice or Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Kathleen Eames (née Bradley), Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen Eames (nee Bradley), Manorhamilton, peacefully, in the most loving and caring surrounds of Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton. Reposing at Arus Breffni this evening from 6.30pm to 7.45pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they rest in peace.