Leitrim deaths - July 29, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

John McGarrigale, Knockaraven, Garrison, Co Fermanagh



At The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains arriving at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary Queen of Peace Church Renovation Fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. House strictly private please.

Kathleen Eames (née Bradley), Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen Eames (nee Bradley), Manorhamilton, peacefully, in the most loving and caring surrounds of Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton. Funeral Mass this morning, Saturday at 11am in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pamela Linney, Carroward, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon

At UCHG, peacefully. She will be sadly missed by her husband Edward, daughters Jane and Julia, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Saturday, July 29, in St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



May they rest in peace.