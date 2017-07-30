Leitrim deaths - July 30, 2017

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

John McGarrigale, Knockaraven, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

At The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains arriving at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary Queen of Peace Church Renovation Fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. House strictly private please



May he rest in peace.