Leitrim deaths - August 3, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford / Dowra, Co Leitrim



Gabbett nee McHugh, Wexford and Leitrim, August 2, 2017 at Wexford General Hospital, Margaret, Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy and formerly Coolegraine, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Irene, Joseph, Kevin, Colleen and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home from 4pm until 9pm tomorrow, Friday with removal at 11.40am on Saturday morning to St Laurence's Church, Glynn for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitechurch Cemetery.

Teresa (Terry) Bambrick (née Caslin), Abbey View, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Bambrick (née Caslin) (Abbey View, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) August 2nd, 2017 (Peacefully) at The Oakwood Nursing Home, in her 94th year; Teresa (Terry). Deeply mourned by her loving husband Tony, sister Phila, brother-in-law Anthony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Terry will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen today, Thursday from 6pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Nathy's Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Franciscan Friary, Merchants Quay, Dublin c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady) Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford

Peacefully, wife of the late P. at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr. Paddy Breslin, sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish to arrive at 7.30pm this evening. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 12pm with burial in local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.