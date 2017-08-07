Leitrim deaths - August 7, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Leamonish, Foxfield, Saturday 5th August 2017 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his parents' Paddy and Kate. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, son Luke and daughter Megan, brother Paudge, sisters Anne and Bernadette, mother-in-law Eilish Shannon, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues in Leitrim Co.Council and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening 9th August from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, followed by cremation at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Sean Harraghy - Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal and formerly of Bank of Ireland - August 5, 2017 (peacefully) after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Loving husband of Rose and dearest father of Niamh, Orna and Linda and adored grand dad to his six grandchildren; he will be very sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Tommy, Patrick, Noel and Aiden, sons-in-law Francois and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and former colleagues of Bank of Ireland. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. House private please.

Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely bourne surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London),Uncle PJ (Dublin), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

May they rest in peace.