Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, August 9 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Declan Haughey, Lurgan, Armagh / Drogheda, Louth / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Haughey, Declan; Drogheda, Carrick-on-Shannon, and formerly of Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Declan died suddenly, but peacefully, in the presence of his family. He is the beloved partner of Caitríona Gately, and loving father of Jacqui and Yolanda. He is hugely missed by his son-in-law Scott, grandchildren Lorcán, Dylan, Ali, and Imogen. Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, extended family, and his large circle of friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at The Mortuary @ St. Patrick's Hospital tomorrow evening from 5-7pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church Friday morning for Requiem Mass @ 11am. Mortuary private Friday morning please. Cremation immediately afterwards in Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium, Cavan.

Terry Gannon, Cedar Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo / Cloone, Leitrim

Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Nazareth House, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of May and father of Noelle, Caroline, Lorraine, Derek and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John Joe, sons-in-law Tony and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren Zoe, Allie, Mia and Zak, niece Katie, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home at Cedar Drive, Sligo from 4.00pm to 9.00pm on Wednesday August 9th. Home private to family at all other times. Mass of the Resurrection at 12.00 noon on Thursday, August 10th in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth Nursing Home, Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



James (Joe) O'Brien,Templeogue, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

O'Brien, James (Joe) - Aug 6, 2017 (Templeogue, Dublin and late Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Synge Street, CBS and Institute of Education) (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Gladys Nursing Home, Kimmage, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Gary, Niall and Ronan; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Michelle, Sally and Fiona, grandchildren Ronan, Darragh, Aoife, Culainn, Keeva and Devin, brothers Mannix and Malachy, sisters Teresa and Anita, sisters-in-law Marie, Kathleen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 10am with removal to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.



Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Leamonish, Foxfield, Saturday 5th August 2017 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his parents' Paddy and Kate. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, son Luke and daughter Megan, brother Paudge, sisters Anne and Bernadette, mother-in-law Eilish Shannon, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues in Leitrim Co.Council and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening 9th August from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, followed by cremation at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Marie Rattigan (née Beirne), Killina, Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Adrian, Ivan and Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (today) Wednesday (9th Aug.) from 8pm to 10pm and on Thursday (10th Aug.) from 2pm to 730pm followed by removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

Carmel McKelvey (née Donohue), 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Carmel McKelvey, nee Donohue, 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Sunday 30th July suddenly in London. Remains will be reposing at her home in Derrylin from 10 o’clock on Thursday morning until removal on Thursday evening at 7 o’clock to arrive for 7.30 at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass at 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.



