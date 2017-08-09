First anniversary of Albertine Lowe

Albertine Lowe

(nee Dunne)

Bridge Street

Carrick-on-Shannon

13th August 2016

(1st Anniversary)

Every day in some small way,

Memories of you come our way;

Though absent, you are ever near,

Still missed, loved, always dear.

As the first anniversary of Albertine’s death approaches we, her son Mathew and daughter Kirsten, would like to express our sincere heartfelt thanks to all who supported us during Mam’s time in Sligo hospital, to relations and friends who travelled long distances to sympathise with us and offered comfort at the time of her passing and throughout the last year, to those who attended her funeral, sent cards and made donations to Vincent de Paul in Mam’s memory.

A special word of thanks; to all the staff in Sligo ICU for all their care and support during Mam’s final days. To Fiadna McMonagle from Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland for her professionalism, guidance and support to Mam and us throughout the organ-donation process. To Father Fr. Martin Mulvaney, for letting us give Mam a wonderful send-off; to all who participated in the funeral service and Mam’s colleagues from the Leitrim Observer for their guard of honour. Padraig Burke Funeral Directors and Lakeland’s Funeral Home & Crematorium for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. And finally, to Di Vino’s and the Bush Hotel for the catering and their kindness.

A special mention to the four recipients who received Mam’s organs; may they have a healthy and happy life. They will forever be in our thoughts.

To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as expression of our deepest gratitude.

We will be planting an Albertine rose on the 13th August at 2pm in St Mary’s graveyard at Mam’s parents grave. All welcome to attend and celebrate Mam’s life with us.