Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 10, updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Thursday, August 10th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home this Thursday evening from 7pm until 10.30pm and tomorrow, Friday from 12 noon until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Anne Murray (formerly O'Connor) (née Mulvey), Fatima Home, Tralee, Kerry / Leitrim

Anne Murray (formerly O'Connor) nee Mulvey, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Fountain Court, Clash, Tralee, London and Leitrim. August 8th, 2017. Sadly missed by her daughter Teresa, granddaughters Fiona, Maura and Anna, sisters Breege and Maureen, niece Joanie, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Oakpark, Tralee. Private cremation will follow.

Declan Haughey, Lurgan, Armagh / Drogheda, Louth / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Haughey, Declan; Drogheda, Carrick-on-Shannon, and formerly of Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Declan died suddenly, but peacefully, in the presence of his family. He is the beloved partner of Caitríona Gately, and loving father of Jacqui and Yolanda. He is hugely missed by his son-in-law Scott, grandchildren Lorcán, Dylan, Ali, and Imogen. Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, extended family, and his large circle of friends. Reposing at The Mortuary @ St. Patrick's Hospital this evening from 5-7pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church Friday morning for Requiem Mass @ 11am. Mortuary private Friday morning please. Cremation immediately afterwards in Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium, Cavan.

Marie Rattigan (née Beirne), Killina, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Adrian, Ivan and Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (today) Thursday (10th Aug.) until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

Carmel McKelvey (née Donohue), 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Fermanagh

Carmel McKelvey, nee Donohue, 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Sunday 30th July suddenly in London. Remains will be reposing at her home in Derrylin until removal on Thursday evening at 7 o’clock to arrive for 7.30 at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass at 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

