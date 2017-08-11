Leitrim deaths - August 11, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James Patrick (Jim Pat) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of James Patrick Beirne (Jim Pat), Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon, August 9, 2017, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, his children Mary, Theresa, Kevin, Maggie, James, Sarah and Liam, his sisters Sally, Patsy and Bernadette and his brothers Vincent and Tony, grandchildren,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen today, Friday, August 11, from 6.30pm to 8pm arriving to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen at 8.30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 12, at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon Disability Support Group, Derrane, Co. Roscommon or through any family member. House strictly private please on both days.

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan



Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan, August 11, 2017 peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Kieran, Dessie and Kevin, daughters Bernadette and Noeleen, brother Paddy Lawlor (Portlaoise), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence from 12pm today (Friday) until 11pm and tomorrow Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Family time at all other times. Remains arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Saturday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Greene (née Drumm), Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan



Loving wife of the late Peader, sadly missed by her children Peter, John, Eugene, Paul and Mary, her brother John Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Remains will repose at her home today, Friday from 1pm until 9pm. House private to family at all other times. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 12 noon funeral mass, burial afterwards in Killinagh cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director or any family member.

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Thursday, August 10, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 12 noon until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill today, Friday evening, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital.

Anne Murray (formerly O'Connor) (née Mulvey), Fatima Home, Tralee, Co Kerry / Co Leitrim

Anne Murray (formerly O'Connor) nee Mulvey, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Fountain Court, Clash, Tralee, London and Leitrim. August 8, 2017. Sadly missed by her daughter Teresa, granddaughters Fiona, Maura and Anna, sisters Breege and Maureen, niece Joanie, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass today, Friday, at 10.30am in Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, Oakpark, Tralee. Private cremation will follow.

Declan Haughey, Lurgan, Co Armagh / Drogheda, Co Louth / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Haughey, Declan; Drogheda,Co Louth; Carrick-on-Shannon, and formerly of Lurgan, Co Armagh. Declan died suddenly, but peacefully, in the presence of his family. He is the beloved partner of Caitríona Gately, and loving father of Jacqui and Yolanda. He is hugely missed by his son-in-law Scott, grandchildren Lorcán, Dylan, Ali, and Imogen. Lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, extended family, and his large circle of friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Friday morning, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mortuary private Friday morning please. Cremation immediately afterwards in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Marie Rattigan (née Beirne), Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Adrian, Ivan and Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday in St Catherine's Church, Killina at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery.

Carmel McKelvey (née Donohue), 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Carmel McKelvey, nee Donohue, 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Sunday, July 30 suddenly in London. Funeral Mass at 3pm today, Friday in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.

