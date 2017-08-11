Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 11- updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James Patrick (Jim Pat) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of James Patrick Beirne (Jim Pat), Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon, August 9, 2017, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, his children Mary, Theresa, Kevin, Maggie, James, Sarah and Liam, his sisters Sally, Patsy and Bernadette and his brothers Vincent and Tony, grandchildren,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen today, Friday, August 11, from 6.30pm to 8pm arriving to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen at 8.30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 12, at 12 noon with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon Disability Support Group, Derrane, Co. Roscommon or through any family member. House strictly private please on both days.

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan, August 11, 2017 peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Kieran, Dessie and Kevin, daughters Bernadette and Noeleen, brother Paddy Lawlor (Portlaoise), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence today (Friday) until 11pm and tomorrow Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Family time at all other times. Remains arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Saturday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Greene (née Drumm), Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan

Loving wife of the late Peader, sadly missed by her children Peter, John, Eugene, Paul and Mary, her brother John Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Remains will repose at her home today, Friday until 9pm. House private to family at all other times. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 12 noon funeral mass, burial afterwards in Killinagh cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director or any family member.

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Sean McCabe, Drumrahan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Thursday, August 10, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home today, Friday, until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill today, Friday evening, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Oncology unit at Sligo University Hospital.