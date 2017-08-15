Leitrim deaths - August 15, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, Tully House, Kilmore, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, 41 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York and Tully House, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 10th August 2017. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lois, daughter Susan, sons Joseph, David and Edward and his four grandchildren. Cousin of Tommy and Michael Kenoy and Maureen McGuire, Kilmore. Arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan on Thursday, 17th August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Philomena Devlin (née O'Grady), Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



Philomena Devlin (nee O'Grady) - Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim - August 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Kit; she will be sadly missed by her loving family Paulinus, Anne-Marie, Clare and Monica, her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Claire and Mary, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and very good friends. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home today Tuesday from 4pm followed by removal at 5.45pm to St Paul's Church arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

Marcella Hurson, St. Joseph's Residential, Clonsilla, Co Dublin / Ballinamuck, Co Longford



Formerly of Gaigue, Ballinamuck. Deeply regretted by her brothers John, Paddy, Michael, sisters Maureen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Residential Chapel, Grange Road, Clonsilla today, Tuesday from 1.30pm with prayers at 4.30pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Ballibnamuck New Cemetery. House private please.

Michael Archer, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Enniskerry, Co Wicklow



The late Michael Archer of Corrigeenroe, Boyle, formerly of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. Perfect time keeper, departed most beautifully with a rainbow over Galway. It is with great sadness that the family of Mike announce his death on the 14th August in The Galway Clinic. Mike fought his condition with humour, bravery and honour, remaining steady and respectful to the ebb and flow of life. He is greatly loved and will be celebrated and sincerely missed by his wife Doris, his daughters Christine and Lorraine, his grandchildren Dylan, Yasmin, Rebecca, Katie, Charlie and Georgina, his family, sisters Anne, Rosemary and Hazel, brother Philip and late brother Peter, his in-laws especially his son-in-law Neil Stewart and his sister-in-law Helen Bradshaw, his dear friends in Boyle and elsewhere, who shared his many diverse paths, be it botany, motor sports, or intellectual discussion and humour, his colleague and friend Brendan Maloney. The family would like to sincerely thank his many consultants, doctors, nurses and carers in The Galway Clinic, Roscommon Hospital and Boyle. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mairead O'Reilly, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Mairead O'Reilly Formerly of Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan. August 14, 2017 at Ashbrook nursing home, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Belturbet on (Wednesday) from 10am until 11.30am with removal to St. Patrick's church, Milltown arriving for funeral mass at 12pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan.

Nan Brennan, Brennan's Criterion Bar, Main St, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Nan Brennan, Brennan's Criterion Bar, Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Sunday, August 13, 2017, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, friends and neighbours. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving and heartbroken sisters Patricia and Cait, her brother-in-law Seamus, her niece Brid and nephew Seamus, her wonderful and loyal neighbours, friends, customers and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mass of the Resurrection today Tuesday, August 15 at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran followed by burial in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family Flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Renovation Fund at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran care of Conlan - Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.



John Patrick Turbett, Dublin / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

John Patrick Turbett, Park Hill Road and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday, August 13, 2017, peacefully in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Predeceased by his son John, brother Sonny and sister Josephine; very sadly missed by his loving daughters Leah and Caroline, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sisters Anna, Olive and Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service being held in Mount Jerome Crematoriun today, Tuesday at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross.

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Dublin / Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 12th August, 2017, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Much loved brother of Moira, Pauric, Sean, Gerri, Benedict, Celine, Jacinta and Vincent. Hugely missed by his nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandniece, large circle of friends and work colleagues in the HSE. Removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim today Tuesday, August 15 for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, donations if desired to St Mary's Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin. Crematorium strictly private to family members only.



May they rest in peace.