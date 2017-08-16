Leitrim deaths - August 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

William (Bill) Lee, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim / Terenure, Co Dublin

William (Bill) Lee, Terenure, Dublin and late of Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co. Leitrim (ex Garda Siochana Kevin St). Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents and brother Jim; sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Ann and Mary his brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St James' Hospital Mortuary, Thursday morning from 11am until 12 noon and thereafter at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.



Edmond Higgins, Forest Park, Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Edmond Higgins of Forest Park, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Ballintogher, Co. Sligo. Retired publican. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Nuala and loving father of Yvonne, Derek and Paul. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Anne and Laura, son-in-law Andrew, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Wednesday, August 16, from 6.30pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Theresa's Church, Ballintogher, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney, Co. Sligo.

Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, Tully House, Kilmore, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, 41 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York and Tully House, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 10th August 2017. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lois, daughter Susan, sons Joseph, David and Edward and his four grandchildren. Cousin of Tommy and Michael Kenoy and Maureen McGuire, Kilmore. Arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan on Thursday, 17th August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Philomena Devlin (née O'Grady), Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Philomena Devlin (nee O'Grady) - Ginnell Terrace, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim - August 14, 2017 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved wife of the late Kit; she will be sadly missed by her loving family Paulinus, Anne-Marie, Clare and Monica, her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters Claire and Mary, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and very good friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St Paul's Church followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

Marcella Hurson, St. Joseph's Residential, Clonsilla, Co Dublin / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

Formerly of Gaigue, Ballinamuck. Deeply regretted by her brothers John, Paddy, Michael, sisters Maureen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private please.

Michael Archer, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

The late Michael Archer of Corrigeenroe, Boyle, formerly of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. Perfect time keeper, departed most beautifully with a rainbow over Galway. It is with great sadness that the family of Mike announce his death on the 14th August in The Galway Clinic. Mike fought his condition with humour, bravery and honour, remaining steady and respectful to the ebb and flow of life. He is greatly loved and will be celebrated and sincerely missed by his wife Doris, his daughters Christine and Lorraine, his grandchildren Dylan, Yasmin, Rebecca, Katie, Charlie and Georgina, his family, sisters Anne, Rosemary and Hazel, brother Philip and late brother Peter, his in-laws especially his son-in-law Neil Stewart and his sister-in-law Helen Bradshaw, his dear friends in Boyle and elsewhere, who shared his many diverse paths, be it botany, motor sports, or intellectual discussion and humour, his colleague and friend Brendan Maloney. The family would like to sincerely thank his many consultants, doctors, nurses and carers in The Galway Clinic, Roscommon Hospital and Boyle. Service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday, 17 August, at Church of Ireland Parish Church, Green Street, Boyle with burial afterwards to Cemetery at Aghanagh Parish Church, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo. House private please. Garden flowers only please. Donations in his name to a charity of your choice

Mairead O'Reilly, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Mairead O'Reilly Formerly of Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan. August 14, 2017 at Ashbrook nursing home, Enniskillen. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Belturbet today (Wednesday) from 10am until 11.30am with removal to St. Patrick's church, Milltown arriving for funeral mass at 12pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan.

May they rest in peace.



