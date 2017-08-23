Leitrim deaths - August 23, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gerald Francis McGinley, 11 Corryglass, Clonaveel, Letterbreen, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Gerald Francis McGinley, 11 Corryglass, Clonaveel, Letterbreen, Enniskillen and formerly Carrick Rd, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. (McNean Farm Eggs and McGinley Haulage) Peacefully 22nd August 2017. Husband of Betty and father of Michelle (Scanlon), Harry,Brian,Dan,James,Leon (O'Brien) Eilish (Rowlette) and the late Gerald, Brother of Eddie, Eileen (Quinn) and the late Beatrice (Walsh). Will be reposing at his late residence in Letterbreen from 6pm today, Funeral on Friday in St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family Time on Friday morning please. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Cancer Connect Northern Ireland, and the Renal Dialysis Unit. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren and extended family.

Eilish Nicholl (née Reynolds), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Nicholl, Eilish (née Reynolds) (Bridge Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) - August 23, 2017 (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Jack, her daughters Patricia and Bríd; sadly missed by her daughter Linda, sons Liam and Padraic, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home tomorrow, Thursday, from 5pm until 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Annie Gilroy (née Byrne), Moneygold Post Office, Grange, Co Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Summerville Health Care, Strandhill. Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona Mc Gowan, sons Eric, Colin and Adian, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildern, her sister Carrie and brothers Brendan, Eamonn (England) and John (Junior) (USA). Reposing at Mc Gloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Friday evening from 5pm. with removal at 7.15pm to arrive at The Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am,on Saturday with Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private please.

Bernard Debourge, Marion Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Bernard Debourge, Marion Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan and formerly France peacefully 23rd August after a short illness in Spain. Deeply regretted by his partner Lolo Millar, his sons, mother and sisters in France and his family in Belturbet. Funeral will take place in Spain.

Margaret (Peggie) O'Reilly (née Lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath / Gowna, Co Cavan

Margaret (Peggie) O’Reilly (nee lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Gowna, Co. Cavan, 22nd August 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, in her 98th year, surrounded by her devoted family, (predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Mary) sadly missed by her heart broken family Joe, Justina, Gabriel, Enda, Geraldine, Garry and Kitty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today Wednesday (23rd August) from 4pm followed by prayers at 9pm, removal on Thursday morning (24th August) to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathwire for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in local cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only.



Josephine Richardson (née Fisher), Kilrush, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Richardson (nee Fisher) Josephine (Josie), Kilrush, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. (Peacefully) at home in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Eric and dear mother of Morton, Audrey, Irene and Ruth. Sadly missed by her loving family sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Resting at the family home in Kilrush until removal on Wednesday afternoon arriving at Newtowngore Parish Church at 2pm for Funeral Service followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice and Church Repair Funds c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell or any family member. As a mark of respect the premises of Wilson Machinery, Ballinamore and Edward Woods, Killeshandra will be closed all day Wednesday. House private to family and friends on Wednesday please.

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Reposing at home in Carrigallen today Wednesday, August 23 from 11am until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 24 at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary O'Flaherty (née Feely), Maeveview House, Scardenmore, Strandhill Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo / Rossinver, Co Leitrim

And late of Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, August 21, 2017, after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Dearly loved wife of the late Declan (Fermoy, Cork) and mother of Marina Keenan (Dublin) and Karen O’Flaherty (Dublin). Sadly missed by her loving daughters, dancing partner Dan O’Grady, sisters Janie O’Rourke and Kathleen Haran, sons-in-law Colm and Chris, grandchildren Aaron and Aoife, extended family, relatives, dearest friends and neighbours. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro today, Wednesday, August 23. Burial follows in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they all rest in peace.