Leitrim deaths - August 24, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Helen (Lea) Conlon (née Kiernan), Rathmines, Co Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

Conlon (née Kiernan) Helen (Lea) (Rathmines, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford) (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home, beloved wife of Packie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Betty and Ciara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends. Reposing at Pat’s home on Friday, August 25, between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.



Laurence (Larry) Gill, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Laurence (Larry) Gill, (Retired staff of Eircom), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Chris, daughters Jennifer, Teresa and Margaret, son Johnny, sons-in-law Michael, Mick and Fergus, grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Theo and Grace, brother Tommy, sisters Annie, Liz, Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Thursday, from 2 pm until 9pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Friday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Angela Bennett (née Clarke), Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Angela Bennett (nee Clarke), Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan, August 23, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Gerry and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Miriam, Bernard’s partner Veronica, grandchildren Gavin, Lucy, Daniel and Kellie, her sister Dorrie, brothers Jackie, Reggie and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her late residence, Ernehill, Belturbet, Co Cavan today, Thursday from 5pm until 9pm. Family time at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30, to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Eilish Nicholl (née Reynolds), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Nicholl, Eilish (née Reynolds) (Bridge Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) - August 23, 2017 (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Jack, her daughters Patricia and Bríd; sadly missed by her daughter Linda, sons Liam and Padraic, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan Nursing Home today, Thursday, from 5pm until 6pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Annie Gilroy (née Byrne), Moneygold Post Office, Grange, Co Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Summerville Health Care, Strandhill. Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona Mc Gowan, sons Eric, Colin and Adian, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildern, her sister Carrie and brothers Brendan, Eamonn (England) and John (Junior) (USA). Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Friday evening from 5pm. with removal at 7.15pm to arrive at The Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am,on Saturday with Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private please.

Bernard Debourge, Marion Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Bernard Debourge, Marion Park, Belturbet, Co Cavan and formerly France peacefully 23rd August after a short illness in Spain. Deeply regretted by his partner Lolo Millar, his sons, mother and sisters in France and his family in Belturbet. Funeral will take place in Spain.

Margaret (Peggie) O'Reilly (née Lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath / Gowna, Co Cavan

Margaret (Peggie) O’Reilly (nee lynch), Rathwire Lower, Thomastown, Killucan, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Gowna, Co. Cavan, August 22, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan, in her 98th year, surrounded by her devoted family, (predeceased by her husband Thomas and daughter Mary) sadly missed by her heart broken family Joe, Justina, Gabriel, Enda, Geraldine, Garry and Kitty, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today Wednesday (23rd August) from 4pm followed by prayers at 9pm, removal on Thursday morning (24th August) to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathwire for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in local cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only.

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, August 24 at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool today Thursday, August 24, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they all rest in peace.