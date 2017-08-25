Leitrim deaths - August 25, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

James McDermott, Moy Road, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Suddenly at his residence. Removal today Friday, at 12 noon to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 2pm Commital Service. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin.

Helen (Lea) Conlon (née Kiernan), Rathmines, Co Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

Conlon (née Kiernan) Helen (Lea) (Rathmines, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford) (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home, beloved wife of Packie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Betty and Ciara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends. Reposing at Pat’s home on Friday, August 25, between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Laurence (Larry) Gill, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Laurence (Larry) Gill, (Retired staff of Eircom), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Wednesday, August 23, 2017 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Chris, daughters Jennifer, Teresa and Margaret, son Johnny, sons-in-law Michael, Mick and Fergus, grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Theo and Grace, brother Tommy, sisters Annie, Liz, Bridget and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village today, Friday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Angela Bennett (née Clarke), Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Angela Bennett (nee Clarke), Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan, August 23, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Gerry and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Miriam, Bernard’s partner Veronica, grandchildren Gavin, Lucy, Daniel and Kellie, her sister Dorrie, brothers Jackie, Reggie and Kevin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Friday morning at 10.30, to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

Eilish Nicholl (née Reynolds), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Nicholl, Eilish (née Reynolds) (Bridge Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim) - August 23, 2017 (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Jack, her daughters Patricia and Bríd; sadly missed by her daughter Linda, sons Liam and Padraic, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill. Burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery.

Annie Gilroy (née Byrne), Moneygold Post Office, Grange, Co Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Summerville Health Care, Strandhill. Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona Mc Gowan, sons Eric, Colin and Adian, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildern, her sister Carrie and brothers Brendan, Eamonn (England) and John (Junior) (USA). Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney today, Friday evening from 5pm. with removal at 7.15pm to arrive at The Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange at 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11am,on Saturday with Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.