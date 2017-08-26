Leitrim deaths - August 26, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Helen (Lea) Conlon (née Kiernan), Rathmines, Co Dublin / Drumlish, Co Longford

Conlon (née Kiernan) Helen (Lea) (Rathmines, Dublin and late of Drumlish, Co Longford) (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Orwell Nursing Home, beloved wife of Packie. She will be sadly missed by her husband, sons Pat, John and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Patricia, Betty and Ciara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends. Removal today Saturday to the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross arriving at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.



Annie Gilroy (née Byrne), Moneygold Post Office, Grange, Co Sligo / Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Summerville Health Care, Strandhill. Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona Mc Gowan, sons Eric, Colin and Adian, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildern, her sister Carrie and brothers Brendan, Eamonn (England) and John (Junior) (USA). Funeral Mass at 11am,on Saturday in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange with Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.