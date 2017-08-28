Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 28, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Patrick McDermott, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Dowra, Co Cavan

The death has taken place of Patrick McDermott, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cashel, Dowra, Co. Cavan. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Mary died peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, she is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Monday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.