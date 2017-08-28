Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 28 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Mary died peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, she is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue, on Monday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27th, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.