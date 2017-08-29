Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Noel Brady, (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Galway / Carrigallen, Leitrim



Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carraigallen, Co Leitrim. Died peacefully at Galway Hospice on Monday, 28th Aug 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Wednesday evening from 5-30 o'c. with removal at 7.00 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 o’c, with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Josephine Dockery (née Reynolds), Bray, Wicklow / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Dockery (nee Reynolds) Mary Josephine (in her 102nd year) Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, August 27th, 2017. Peacefully at The Roseville Nursing Home, Bray. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), will be sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, her sister Anna, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by cremation at 12.30pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Thomas Charles McGourty, Tullinerin, Dowra, Cavan



Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, via Metal Bridge, for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Roscommon / Tyrone

The death has occurred of Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Donemana, Co. Tyrone, 28th August, at Sligo General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Loving mother to Tom, Paul, Colin and Fergal, deeply missed by her daughters-in-law Deirdre, Anita, Ruth and Thresa, her grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home Tuesday 29th from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass Wednesday 30th at 11am. Burial afterwards in AssyLynn Cemetery Boyle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Roscommon Family Carer's Ireland, care of Higgins and Sons funeral directors Boyle and Ballinameen. House private Wednesday morning, please.

Mary Jo Diffley (née Igoe), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Mary died peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Peter, she is deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Pat and Gabriel, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27th, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.