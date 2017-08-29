Leitrim deaths - August 29, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Noel Brady, (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Galway / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carraigallen, Co Leitrim. Died peacefully at Galway Hospice on Monday, August 28, 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Josephine Dockery (née Reynolds), Bray, Wicklow / Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Dockery (nee Reynolds) Mary Josephine (in her 102nd year) Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, August 27, 2017. Peacefully at The Roseville Nursing Home, Bray. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim), will be sadly missed by her loving son Gerard, her sister Anna, extended family and friends. Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, today, Tuesday afternoon, from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by cremation at 12.30pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Roscommon / Tyrone

The death has occurred of Margaret Kearney (née McAleer), Mapel Drive, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Donemana, Co. Tyrone, August 28, at Sligo General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Loving mother to Tom, Paul, Colin and Fergal, deeply missed by her daughters-in-law Deirdre, Anita, Ruth and Thresa, her grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday, August 29 from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in AssyLynn Cemetery Boyle. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Roscommon Family Carer's Ireland, care of Higgins and Sons funeral directors Boyle and Ballinameen. House private Wednesday morning, please.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.