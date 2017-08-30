Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, August 30 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Leitrim

Gannon (nee Donnelly) Don (Bridget), August 29, 2017 in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, (peacefully) in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford; beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge on Thursday from 5.00 to 7.00pm. Removal Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.



Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carraigallen, Co Leitrim.

Died peacefully at Galway Hospice on Monday, 28th Aug 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, on this Wednesday evening from 5-30 o'c. with removal at 7.00 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 o’c, with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Gerard will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to St. Asicus Church, Frenchpark arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.

John (Sean) McWeeney, Clonmore Heights, Mullingar and formerly Annaghkeeenty, Kilnagross

Tuesday 29th August 2017 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget (Brenda), daughters Anne, Joan and Claire, son Brian, sons-in-law Pat and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and extended family. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Wednesday, from 4.30 o'clock until 6.15 o'clock with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Gowel, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.