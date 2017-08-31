Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 31, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Barbara Keane (née Burke), Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Barbara Keane, née Burke, August 30, 2017, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Mullaghmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughters Sonya and Sharon, son Stephen, daughter-in-law June, sons-in-law Eamonn and John, her beloved grandchildren Rachel, Dillon, Adam, Ella, Andrew, Amy, Leah, Daniel, Kyla and Molly, her sisters Betty and Antoinette, her brothers John and Peter, extended family and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday, from 4pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9. Requiem Mass on Friday, Sept 1, at 12 noon, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times, please.

Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Leitrim

Gannon (nee Donnelly) Don (Bridget), August 29, 2017 in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, (peacefully) in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford; beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge on Thursday from 5.00 to 7.00pm. Removal Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Noel Brady (Brady Generator Hire) Bawnmore, Claregalway, Co Galway and formerly of Carraigallen, Co Leitrim.

Died peacefully at Galway Hospice on Monday, 28th Aug 2017. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his sister Bridie (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in law, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, Danny and Paddy and sister Chris. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00 o’c at Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway, with burial in Lackagh New Cemetery.

Gerard Gaffrey, Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Gaffrey (Boyle Road, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) August 27, 2017 (suddenly) Gerard. Deeply mourned by his loving daughter Leah, parent's Seán and Una, sister Caitriona (Kerrane) brother-in-law Jimmy, Leah's mother Nicola, his aunts Mary and Dolores, nephew Kyle, niece Zoe, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am at St. Asicus Church, Frenchpark, followed by interment in Cloonshanville Cemetery.

John (Sean) McWeeney, Clonmore Heights, Mullingar and formerly Annaghkeeenty, Kilnagross

Tuesday 29th August 2017 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget (Brenda), daughters Anne, Joan and Claire, son Brian, sons-in-law Pat and Tommy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and extended family. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Gowel on Thursday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.