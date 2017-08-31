Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 31 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Barbara Keane (née Burke), Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Barbara Keane, née Burke, August 30, 2017, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Mullaghmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughters Sonya and Sharon, son Stephen, daughter-in-law June, sons-in-law Eamonn and John, her beloved grandchildren Rachel, Dillon, Adam, Ella, Andrew, Amy, Leah, Daniel, Kyla and Molly, her sisters Betty and Antoinette, her brothers John and Peter, extended family and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home today, Thursday, from 4pm to 9pm, with Rosary at 9. Requiem Mass on Friday, Sept 1, at 12 noon, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Northwest Hospice, Sligo. House private at all other times, please.

Don (Bridget) Gannon (née Donnelly), Mohill, Leitrim

Gannon (nee Donnelly) Don (Bridget), August 29, 2017 in her 98th year - late of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, (peacefully) in the kind care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford; beloved wife of the late James P and predeceased by her daughter Noelle, much loved mother of Eileen, Tom, Fintan, Claire, Donall and Berna; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Sean, Andrew and Pat, daughters-in-law Peg, Gwen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge on Thursday from 5.00 to 7.00pm. Removal Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Pasty McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later.