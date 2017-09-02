Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 2 update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Patsy McGrane, Parkhill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 12 noon to 9 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Gertie Staunton (née Hanly), Edenaun, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, wife of the late Liam and much loved mother of Pádraig, Mary, Paul and Gráinne, Gertie will be sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Marguerite and Veronica, son-in-law Ronan, cherished grandchildren Éamonn, Bróna and Hannah, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home Elphin on Saturday (2nd September) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church Elphin on Sunday (3rd September) afternoon arriving for Funeral Mass at 1oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





