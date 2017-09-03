Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, September 3 updated

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret McGovern (née Mc Kiernan), Mill Street, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, son Noel (Majella), daughters Caroline (Feally), Tina (Gerry), Anne (Thomas), Trish (Vincent), Paula (Seamus), Mary (Kevin), brother Packie Joe (Sheila), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late home from 6pm until 9pm this Sunday and tomorrow, Monday, from 4pm until 9pm. House strictly private at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.