Leitrim deaths - September 4, 2017

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Margaret McGovern (née Mc Kiernan), Mill Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, son Noel (Majella), daughters Caroline (Feally), Tina (Gerry), Anne (Thomas), Trish (Vincent), Paula (Seamus), Mary (Kevin), brother Packie Joe (Sheila), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains are reposing at her late home from 4pm until 9pm today, Monday. House strictly private at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Leydons Funeral Directors.or donation box in Chapel.

Mary Norris, Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Mary Norris Holborn Hill Belturbet Co. Cavan Formerly Coolnasmear, Dungarvan, Co Waterford. September 2nd 2017 peacefully at Cavan General hospital after a short illness. Mary, daughter of the late Michael & Bridget Norris. Very sadly missed by her sister Nancy (Liverpool), nieces, nephews, extended family, carers, friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Lawlor's funeral home, Erne Hill, Belturbet, on (Monday) from 4:30pm until 6 o'clock with removal to the church of the immaculate conception, Belturbet, arriving at 6:30pm. Requiem mass on (Tuesday) at 11 o'clock followed by private burial in St. Gobnaits church cemetery, Kilgobinet, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford. Family flowers only. Donations-in-lieu to palliative care, Cavan.

Myra Mulleady (née Cryan), Windmill Road, Elphin, Co Roscommon



Peacefully, at Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar. Beloved wife of the late Eamonn and mother of the recently deceased Eamonn. Myra will be sadly missed by her loving sons Clive (Mullingar), Sean and Paul (both New York), daughters-in-law Rosie, Tess and Jennifer, grandchildren, great-grand-daughter Sofia, sister Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, Wednesday (6th Sept) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday (7th Sept) to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.