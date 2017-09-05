Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 5 - Update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Micheal Woods, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Micheal (Mick) Woods, Drumshanbo Co. Leitrim on Sunday, September 3, 2017. Peacefully surrounded by his family and friends and in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Sadly missed by his sons Fergal, Don and MacDara, daughter Fionnuala, sisters Eileen and Monica, sister-in-law Nancy, brother in law Pat, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on Shannon from 4.00 to 7.00 pm on Tuesday, 5th September. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 6th at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in Drumshanbo old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, Clontarf, Dublin / Drumlish, Co. Longford

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers late of Clontarf, Dublin and Drumlish, Co. Longford on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Anna. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son Jimmy, daughters Kathryn and Ciara, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Aoife and Patrick, sister Mary-Rose (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace Reposing at his family home today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co. Longford on Tuesday 5th from 3 pm to 9 pm with prayers at 9 pm. Funeral Mass this Friday 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they Rest In Peace.