Leitrim deaths - September 10, 2017

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Babs Maguire (née Gillespie), Rathglass, Moy Rd, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



MAGUIRE, Rathglass, Moy Rd, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at her residence on Saturday, 9th September 2017. Babs, beloved wife of the late Charlie, and loving mother of Kathleen (Daly), John, Padraig and Cathal. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Ethna, Mary and Deirdre, son-in-law Michael Daniel, her beloved 15 grandchildren, her brothers Willie (Cliffoney), Michael (Castlegal), her sister Josephine (Geevagh), nephews, nieces, and all her relatives, great neighbours and great friends. Removal today, Monday afternoon at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends on Monday please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Palliative Care Team at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Conlan and Breslin Funerals or by donation box at family home and church.