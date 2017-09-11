Leitrim deaths - September 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, formerly Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Celia and brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Ellen, Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother James, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work collegues at Carrigallen Mart. Funeral Arrangements Later

Richard (Dickie) Cryan, Carrowreagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Cryan, Richard (Dickie), Lakeview, Carrowreagh, Carrick-on-Shannon. Peacefully at his residence September 9th. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sam (Carrowreagh) and Tom (Toronto), sisters-in-law Mary and Netta, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

Maureen Wheatley (née Earley), Auburn, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly in her home in the arms of her beloved family. Predeceased by her adoring husband Richard (Dick). Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Orla (Murphy) and Jacinta (Kelly), sons Colman and Richard, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her relatives, in-laws and wide circle of dear friends. Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday evening from 4-30 o'clock with removal at 6.40pm to St. Mary's Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.