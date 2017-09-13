Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, September 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim Area.

Ann Corrigan, 4 Cootehall Street, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary Teresa, her mother Chrissy, partner John, sister Josephine, brother John, son in-law Keith, grandson James, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, Friday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Margaret Peggy Lee (née O'Rourke), Ashdale Gardens, Terenure, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim

Margaret Peggy Lee, nee O'Rourke of Ashdale Gardens, Terenure, Dublin and formerly of Drumany, Dromahair, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Frank and loving and devoted mother of Frank and Charles. Sadly missed by her sister Lily McKeon, California, brother Desmond O'Rourke, grandchildren Mike, Barry, Katie and James, daughters-in-law Annette and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Wednesday to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Harold's Cross for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards at Carrowcrin Cemetery, Killenummery, Dromahair, Co Leitrim arriving approximately 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross c/o any family member.

Maureen Wheatley (née Earley), Auburn, Dublin Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly in her home in the arms of her beloved family. Predeceased by her adoring husband Richard (Dick). Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Orla (Murphy) and Jacinta (Kelly), sons Colman and Richard, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her relatives, in-laws and wide circle of dear friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10-30 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

O' Driscoll (nee Gallagher), Mary (Maureen), Carton Square, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late Mohill, Co. Leitrim, September 11th 2017, peacefully at her home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her daughter Phil's residence in Lyreen Park on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Eileen Gallagher (née Browne), Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eileen Gallagher nee Browne, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 11th September, 2017 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Padraig. Deeply regretted by her brother; Cathal, sisters; Gertie Casey, Jennie Chandler and Josie Smith, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Mattie McGoohan, Carrigallen, formerly Ardunsaghan, Drumreilly, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Celia and brother Peter. Deeply regretted by his sisters Margaret, Ellen, Bridie, Teresa and Carmel, brother James, his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work collegues at Carrigallen Mart.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Access to house by shuttle bus only from Newtowngore Village.House private on Wednesday morning please.

Richard (Dickie) Cryan, Carrowreagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Cryan, Richard (Dickie), Lakeview, Carrowreagh, Carrick-on-Shannon. Peacefully at his residence September 9th. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sam (Carrowreagh) and Tom (Toronto), sisters-in-law Mary and Netta, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

Eileen Murray (née Beirne), 20 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eileen Murray (née Beirne), 20 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon on 11th September, unexpectedly in Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her Husband John P. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Fiona and Fidelma, her relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday 13th of September from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Thursday, 14th September at 11am with burial afterwards to Assy Lynn Cemetery, Boyle. House private Thursday morning please. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen, 0862328291.

John McKeniry, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Valleymount, Wicklow / Geesala, Mayo

Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his son, John Kevin. Sadly missed by his wife Una, daughters Mairead, Fiona, Una, Roisin. Grandsons Shane, Jack, Adam, Cian and Ryan. Grandaughter Alanna. Sons-in-law Robert and John. Also by his sister Mary. Nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Valleymount. Burial afterwards in Baltyboy's Cemetery, Wicklow. Family flowers only, donation in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Director.