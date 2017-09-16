Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 16, 2007

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bernard Murray, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim, Wednesday, 13th September 2017, (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena.Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline, brother-in-law Olcan, nephews Eoghan and James, niece Mena, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home today, Saturday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 6 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Saturday evening.