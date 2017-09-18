Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 18, updated

The following deaths have taken place:

Frank Beirne, Croghan, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Frank Beirne, Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon,on Sunday, 17th September surrounded by his family, Dearly loved husband of Mary, treasured father of Niall, Anne and Gary, adoring grandfather to Kate, Aisling, Chloe, Sacci, Ruth, Eva and Kiara. Brother to Aileen, Pat and Joe. Daughters-in-law Beatriz and Paula, son-in-law Garry, brother-in-law Dickie and sister-in-law Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Sean and sisters in law Betty and Ethel. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home Boyle, Co. Roscommon today Monday, 18th September from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, 19th September at 12 noon in St, Michael's Parish Church, Croghan, followed immediately by interment in Eastersnow Cemetery. House private.

William (Billy) Mulvihill, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Strokestown, Roscommon



Mulvihill; McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Strokestown, County Roscommon, 17th September 2017, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, William (Billy), loving father of the late Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (nee O' Brien), sons Kevin, Brian and David, daughters Ann and Jane, brother Joseph, sister Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Adam, Kate, Aaron, Mark, Lauren, Emily, David and Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Tuesday evening, 19th September, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning, 20th September, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.