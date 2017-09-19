Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 19, 2017 , updated

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Flynn, Castlelawn Heights, Galway City, Galway / Glenfarne, Leitrim



Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Patrick, John, Michael, Laurence and Cathal, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway on Wednesday 20th September from 3.00 p.m. with Removal at 5.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, to arrive at 8.30 p.m. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 21st September to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death has occurred of William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at The Plunkett Home, Boyle, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, sadly missed by his daughters, Carmelita Caslin, Catherine Foster and Úna Killoran, grandchildren Clare, Liam, Kevin, Áine, Shane, Katie and Enda, brother Tommy (UK), sons-in-law Junior and Séamus, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia, Ava and Seán, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th September, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the residence of his daughter Carmelita and son-in-law Junior on Thursday morning, 21st September, arriving at Mary Immaculate Church, Aughrim for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Plunkett Home, Boyle and Elphin Day Care Centre, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon.

Paddy O'Rourke, formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Saskatchewan, Canada at The London Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday 22nd September, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

William (Billy) Mulvihill, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Strokestown, Roscommon

Mulvihill; McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Strokestown, County Roscommon, 17th September 2017, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, William (Billy), loving father of the late Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (nee O' Brien), sons Kevin, Brian and David, daughters Ann and Jane, brother Joseph, sister Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Adam, Kate, Aaron, Mark, Lauren, Emily, David and Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan this evening, Tuesday, 19th September, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning, 20th September, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.