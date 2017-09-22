Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, September 22, 2017

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Hannon, McDermott Tce, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Sadly missed by her daughter Patricia Colleary (Ballygawley, Sligo), sons PJ Hannon (Listillon, Letterkenny), and Noel Hannon (Lurganboy, Manorhamilton), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to St Phelim's Nursing Home.

Grace Doonan, Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Grace Doonan, late of Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. Peacefully on Wednesday, 20th September 2017, in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Tony, Anita, Carmel, Tina and Monica.

Requiem Mass today, Friday at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Swanlinbar. Burial afterwards to St. Naile's Cemetery, Kinawley. Deeply regretted by her family circle. House strictly private please.

George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Leitrim / Drung, Cavan

The death has occurred of George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drung, Co Cavan, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents George and Catherine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Irene, daughter; Catriona, sons; Noble and Emmet, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service today, Friday (September 22) at 2pm in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, Co Leitrim followed by committal in St James's Church of Ireland graveyard, Cloone. House private at all other times please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to ILFA (Irish Lung Fibrosis Association) or North West Hospice, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please adhere to the sign posted one way traffic system at the family home.

Paddy O'Rourke, Corraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim and Saskatchewan, Canada

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.