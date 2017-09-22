Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, September 22 - Updated

The following deaths have taken place:

Annie Hannon, McDermott Tce, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Sadly missed by her daughter Patricia Colleary (Ballygawley, Sligo), sons PJ Hannon (Listillon, Letterkenny), and Noel Hannon (Lurganboy, Manorhamilton), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to St Phelim's Nursing Home.

John Barber, Cullaghmore, Carney, Sligo / Belturbet, Cavan

John Barber, Cullaghmore, Carney, Co. Sligo and Belturbet, Co. Cavan. 21st September 2017 (Suddenly) Dearly loved son of Mavis and Cecil and beloved partner of Lisa. Sadly missed by his loving parents, partner, brothers Adrian and Ian and their partners Cassandra and Sharon, his beloved nephew Jack and niece Kelsey, his aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Remains reposing at the home of his parents Mavis and Cecil, Cullaghmore, Carney, Co. Sligo on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 3pm to 9pm. Liturgy of prayers and Burial in Drumcliff Cemetery on Monday morning at 11.30am.

Paddy O'Rourke, Corraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim and Saskatchewan, Canada

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.