Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The following deaths have taken place:

Teresa Burke (née Keogh), Lacken, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Teresa Burke (nee Keogh), Lacken, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Monday 25th September 2017, (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Son Gerry, Daughter Mary Brennan (Curry, Co.Sligo), daughter-in-law Anne Marie, grandchildren Cathal, Ciaran, Ferghal, Aideen, Aisling, Grainne and Aoife,sister-in-law Sr. Finbarr U.S.A, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her son Gerry and daughter-in-law Anne Marie, Lacken, today, Tuesday, from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal to Aughrim Church on Wednesday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Aughrim Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Paddy Keaney, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on September 23. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and loving father to Mairead, Conor, Cormac and Colin. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Noreen and Conor. Reposing on Wednesday, September 27 at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Thursday, September 28 morning to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards going to Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Tommy Murphy, Ardkillen, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Private Nursing Home, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Francis, Michael,Catherine, Helen and Patricia. Funeral Mass at Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma, Tulsk, on Tuesday September 26 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Sr. Mary Jones, Drogheda, Louth / Tulsk, Roscommon

On Saturday, September 16, peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Pre-deceased by her parents, Christopher and Christina and by her sisters Nan, Sr. Christine MMM, Pauline, Francie and Pat and her brothers Mickey, Fr. Bobby and Bunnie. Sadly missed by her sister, Sr. Eileen R.J.M and her brother, Bishop emeritus of Elphin Diocese, Bishop Christy Jones and all her extended family, her friends and her MMM community. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, Tuesday September 26 in the Convent followed by burial in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Margaret Rose (Maggie) Collum (née Lennon), Finglas, / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly of Cartron, Drumlish. Margaret Rose Collum, a proud Longford woman, in her 102nd year, died peacefully in the warmth and love of her heartbroken family in the care of the nursing care staff of Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of Thomas and Mary. Maggie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her son’s wife Agnes, grandchildren Sandra, Lorraine, Denise and Brian, great grandchildren, dear friend Mary McCormack, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends and admirers.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Saint Helena’s Drive, Finglas South, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery for Burial.

Aidan Brady, Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Aidan Brady Derryginny Ballyconnell Co. Cavan September 24th 2017 suddenly at his residence. Deeply missed by his loving wife Concepta, daughters Orlaith, Eimear & Caoimhe, son Eoghan, brothers Peter, John Joe, Damien & Ciaran, sisters Philomena, Geraldine, Patricia & Paula. Extended family & friends.

Reposing at his residence this Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 11 o'clock & tomorrow Wednesday from 12 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Family time at all other times. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell on Wednesday evening at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.