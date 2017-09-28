Leitrim deaths - September 28, 2017

The following deaths have taken place:

Annette Flanagan (née Clarke), Killapogue, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

(Retired public health Nurse) Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle, surrounded by her family, on Monday, 25th September. Pre-deceased by her husband William (Willie) and her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her sons William, Oliver and daughter Margaret, daughters-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, Sisters Pauline McFadden (Balbriggan), Alacoque McGrath (Artane), Kathleen Candon (Boyle), brothers Jimsie and Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, 28th September at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Croghan with burial immediately afterwards to Killapogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Plunkett Home patients comfort fund.

Maureen Kelly (née Kennedy), Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon



In her 94th year, at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 25th September, 2017. Predeceased by her loving husband Hugh (Sonny), grandson Shane and son-in-law Kevin. Loving mother of Meta Brady, Michael, Anne Fallon, Hughie, Gerard and Ray. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, Carmel, Jennifer and Mona, son-in-law M.P., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Jean Kennedy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass today, Thursday (28th September) at 11.30am in Strokestown Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.



Paddy Keaney, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on September 23. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and loving father to Mairead, Conor, Cormac and Colin. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Noreen and Conor. Reposing on Wednesday, September 27 at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal today, Thursday, September 28 to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards going to Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Aidan Brady, Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Aidan Brady, Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan on September 24th, 2017, suddenly, at his residence. Deeply missed by his loving wife Concepta, daughters Orlaith, Eimear and Caoimhe, son Eoghan, brothers Peter, John Joe, Damien and Ciaran, sisters Philomena, Geraldine, Patricia and Paula. Extended family and friends. Funeral mass today, Thursday, at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

