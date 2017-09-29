Leitrim deaths - September 29, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel Carroll, Erris, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peacefully in Roscommon Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, sons David and Sean, brother Jordan and sister Joy, grandchildren Shane, Ellie, Danny and their mother Grace, relatives, friends and extended family. Reposing at Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday 1st October from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Monday 2nd October at 11am. Burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care, Sligo.

Patrick Flynn, East Bars, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 3.30pm until 5.30pm this (Friday) evening, with removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 6pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Martin McGrath, 19 Karol Avenue, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully at home. Late of Rathroe, Mantua. Brother of the late Maureen, Sean, Attracta, Una and Frank. Martin will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by this loving brother Kevin (Dublin), sister Ita Harmer (Surrey), brother-in-law Fred, sisters-in-law Delia, Eileen and Liz, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening (1st Oct.) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday (2nd Oct.) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House private.



Tom Hanberry, Ardmoyle, Kingsland, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Unexpectedly at his residence, pre-deceased by his wife Maria. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, relatives, friends and extended family. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Friday September 29 from 5.30 until 8pm. Removal to St. Attactra's Church, Killaraght arriving for 8.30pm Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 30th September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Killaraght New Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.



