Leitrim deaths - October 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nancy Towey (née Towey), Barnaboy, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon



October 1, 2017 (Peacefully) at her home, Nancy. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply mourned by her loving family, her sons Frank and Seán, daughters Anne (Dublin), Catherine (Dublin), Jean and Aisling (Dublin), her twin brother Jim (Limerick), thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Nancy will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Tuesday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery.

John T McCafferty, 36 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit. Remains removed to St Patrick’s Church today, Monday for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, house private on the morning of the funeral please, family flowers only, donations if desired to the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Moran, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Moran (née Clarke), Drumhall, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Ballinamore Care Centre on Friday, 29th September, 2017. Pre-deceased by her husband, Michael Henry. Deeply regretted by her sons, John Paul and Michael, daughter, Marie McCabe (Cloone), her brother, Patrick, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 12 noon, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private from 3pm on Sunday, please.



Noel Carroll, Erris, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peacefully in Roscommon Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Carmel, sons David and Sean, brother Jordan and sister Joy, grandchildren Shane, Ellie, Danny and their mother Grace, relatives, friends and extended family. Mass of Christian burial today, Monday, October 2 at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Care, Sligo.

Martin McGrath, 19 Karol Avenue, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully at home. Late of Rathroe, Mantua. Brother of the late Maureen, Sean, Attracta, Una and Frank. Martin will be deeply regretted and sadly missed by this loving brother Kevin (Dublin), sister Ita Harmer (Surrey), brother-in-law Fred, sisters-in-law Delia, Eileen and Liz, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Monday (October 2) at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. House private.



May they rest in peace.