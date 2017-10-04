Leitrim deaths - October 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Fay, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



FAY, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 3rd October 2017, peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Michael, predeceased by his brother John and very deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda and family; sons Gabriel and Breen; daughters Michelle and Kate, brother Brian and sister Mary (Young), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,​ sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Belturbet on Wednesday 4th October from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.30 o'c to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kildallon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland and Parkinson's Society of Ireland. House private please.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Ferbane, Co Offaly

October 2, 2017, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly. She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Patricia will repose at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen today Tuesday (October 3) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday (October 4) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 5) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.