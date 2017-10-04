Leitrim deaths - October 4, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (née MacGuire), Keenagh, Co Longford / Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Deirdre Mary Ingleson (nee MacGuire) passed away peacefully at her home in Keenagh, Co. Longford on Tuesday, 3rd October 2017. Formerly of The Glebe, Kilglass, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Deeply missed by her sons and daughter; Ciaran, Colin, Giles, Howard and Lucy; brothers James and Constantine; sister Sheila; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, October 5. Removal Friday morning, October 6 to arrive at St. Dominic's Church, Keenagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research. House private.

Michael Fay, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

FAY, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 3rd October 2017, peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Michael, predeceased by his brother John and very deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda and family; sons Gabriel and Breen; daughters Michelle and Kate, brother Brian and sister Mary (Young), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,​ sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lawlors Funeral Home, Belturbet today, Wednesday, October 4 from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kildallon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland and Parkinson's Society of Ireland. House private please.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Ferbane, Co Offaly

October 2, 2017, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly. She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Patricia will repose at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen today Wednesday (October 4) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 5) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

May they all rest in peace.



