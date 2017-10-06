Leitrim deaths - October 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Ryan (née Byrne), Lisserlough, Boyle, Co Sligo



Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Jean and son John. Sadly missed by her husband Christopher, son David and daughter Sylvia, sister Rosie, grandchildren Rory and Aidan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday October 8, from 4pm until 6pm. Arriving for Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Monday, October 9th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish Old Cemetery, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon



BEIRNE (Née O'Grady) - (Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) October 5th, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Roscommon, Margaret. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her husband Kieran, sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Patricia (Brehony), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Margaret Thompson (née Kearns), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



In Kent, England, formerly of Clooncagh, Strokestown. Predeceased by her husband Ron. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Kim, grandaughter Danielle, brothers John Joe, Seamus and Padraig, sisters Thecla, Teresa and Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Month's Mind Mass for the repose of her soul in Carniska Church on Saturday October 7 at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in Lissonuffy Cemetery.

Michael McTernan Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass at 1pm today, Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

James Milner Carhue, Bandon, Cork

On October 4th 2017 at Marymount Curraheen, following a short illness borne with great courage and surrounded by his loving family, James, dearly beloved husband of Sharon (nee Kennedy) and dear son of Maureen and the late Richard. Sadly missed by his loving wife, mother, brothers Michael and Richard, grandmother, sister-in-law Tricia, parents-in-law Kevin and Julie, brothers-in-law Daniel and Ronan, Richard's partner Elaine, Maureens partner Dan, nephews Luke and his Godson Harry, uncles, aunts, relatives and many many friends. Requiem Mass today, Friday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. May James Rest in Peace.

Agnes O'Leary (née McGovern) Main Street, Ballygar, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

O’Leary (nee McGovern), Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Rantóg, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim, October 3, 2017, unexpectedly at her residence, Agnes, wife of the late Donal, dearly loved mother of Denis, Seamus, Mairead, Dan and Colm, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (née MacGuire) Keenagh, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (nee MacGuire) passed away peacefully at her home in Keenagh, Co. Longford on Tuesday, 3rd October 2017. Formerly of The Glebe, Kilglass, Roosky, Co. Roscommon. Deeply missed by her sons and daughter; Ciaran, Colin, Giles, Howard and Lucy; brothers James and Constantine; sister Sheila; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today, Friday to arrive at St. Dominic's Church, Keenagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research. House private.

Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Wednesday, October, 4th peacefully at his residence. Devoted and Loving husband of Eunice. Funeral Ceremony in Rooskey Community centre, Rooskey village on (Saturday, October 7) afternoon at 2pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice, c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, or any family member. House strictly private please.

May they all rest in Peace.