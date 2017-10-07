Leitrim deaths - Ocotober 7, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brendan Canning on Thursday, October 5 at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Pre – deceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel. Reposing at his residence, Disternaun, Drumshanbo on Saturday 4-9, Sunday 1-6. Funeral Mass 1pm on Monday October 9th in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.



Martin Gilmartin, Wembley, London and late of Ballinaglera, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, at 11am in St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery.

Mary Ryan (née Byrne), Lisserlough, Boyle, Co Sligo

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Jean and son John. Sadly missed by her husband Christopher, son David and daughter Sylvia, sister Rosie, grandchildren Rory and Aidan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday October 8, from 4pm until 6pm. Arriving for Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Monday, October 9th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish Old Cemetery, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

BEIRNE (Née O'Grady) - (Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) October 5th, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Roscommon, Margaret. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her husband Kieran, sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Patricia (Brehony), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Mary nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark today, Saturday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.



Margaret Thompson (née Kearns), Clooncagh, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

In Kent, England, formerly of Clooncagh, Strokestown. Predeceased by her husband Ron. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Kim, grandaughter Danielle, brothers John Joe, Seamus and Padraig, sisters Thecla, Teresa and Dolores, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Month's Mind Mass for the repose of her soul in Carniska Church today, Saturday, October 7 at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in Lissonuffy Cemetery.

Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Wednesday, October, 4th peacefully at his residence. Devoted and Loving husband of Eunice. Funeral Ceremony in Rooskey Community centre, Rooskey village (today), Saturday, October 7, afternoon at 2pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice, c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, or any family member. House strictly private please.

May they all rest in Peace.