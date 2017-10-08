Leitrim deaths - October 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons John, Roy, Frankie and Brendan, daughters Cecila and Clare, her brother Frank Teevan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, from 12 noon until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brendan Canning on Thursday, October 5 at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Pre – deceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel. Reposing at his residence, Disternaun, Drumshanbo today, Sunday 1-6pm. Funeral Mass 1pm on Monday October 9th in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.

Padraig Clancy, The Palace, Elphin, Co Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Padraig will be sadly missed by his loving sister Mary Duke, brother Michael (Haulie), nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Elphin today, Sunday (8th Oct) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (9th Oct) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ryan (née Byrne), Lisserlough, Boyle, Co Sligo

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Jean and son John. Sadly missed by her husband Christopher, son David and daughter Sylvia, sister Rosie, grandchildren Rory and Aidan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday, October 8, from 4pm until 6pm. Arriving for Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Monday, October 9, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish Old Cemetery, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

Margaret Beirne (née O'Grady), Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

BEIRNE (Née O'Grady) - (Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) October 5, 2017 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Roscommon, Margaret. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, her husband Kieran, sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Patricia (Brehony), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Mary nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, Sunday at 11am in St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.

May they all rest in Peace.