Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 9, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Christopher (Christy) McCartin, Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the kind staff at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Francis and sister Kathleen Molloy. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Patrica, children Lorraine, Sabrina, Taúna, Ann Marie, Christopher and Conor, grandchildren Marie, Ellie and Lorna, his sisters Bridie Joyce (Navan) and Anna Diffley (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at St Mary's church, Drumlea at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughnasheelan Cemetery. House Strictly private please.



Cecily Greene (née Teevan), Bredagh, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Mullingar Regional Hospital after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and daughter Dolores. Sadly missed by her sons John, Roy, Frankie and Brendan, daughters Cecila and Clare, her brother Frank Teevan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friendsRemoval on Monday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Canning, Disternaun, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Brendan Canning on Thursday, October 5 at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, Sons Trevor and Andrew, Daughters Andrea and Trina, Sons-in-law Patrick and Denis. Grandchildren Dáire, Katie, Ciara, Daniel and Grace. Brothers John (Dublin) Mel (Meath and Sister Joan (Drumshanbo). Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Pre – deceased by sisters Bridie, Sheila, Patsy and brother Noel. Funeral Mass 1pm on Monday October 9th in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Drumshanbo. House private at all other times please.

Padraig Clancy, The Palace, Elphin, Co Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Padraig will be sadly missed by his loving sister Mary Duke, brother Michael (Haulie), nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (9th Oct) at 11.30am at St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ryan (née Byrne), Lisserlough, Boyle, Co Sligo

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her daughter Jean and son John. Sadly missed by her husband Christopher, son David and daughter Sylvia, sister Rosie, grandchildren Rory and Aidan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Arriving for Mass of Christian burial in St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght, Monday, October 9, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlish Old Cemetery, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

May they all rest in Peace.