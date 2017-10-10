Leitrim deaths - October 10, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Sr Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Charlestown, Co Mayo. Monday, October 9, 2017 at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Predeceased by by her brother Collie and niece Colette. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, niece and nephews, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours, colleagues from the HSE, St. Patrick's Hospital and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon today from 3pm until 7pm with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery. Marist Convent private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in Sr. Eva's memory can be made to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gorvagh, Co Leitrim



Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumreask, Gorvagh. Sunday, October 8, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 2pm until 6.30pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, tragically on Thursday October 5th 2017. Beloved son of Retired Garda Mick Moran (formerly of Knockglass, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo) and the late Margaret Moran, loving brother of David and Maria, and grandson of the late Josie Moran (8 Abbeytown, Crossmolina). Deeply regretted by his loving father, brother, sister, sister-in-law Karen, his aunts Patricia Cawley (Rake St. Crossmolina) and Ann Goodwin (No. 5, Rathmeal Lawns, Ballina), neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home, "Ashwood", Kinlough, today, Tuesday evening (October 10) from 7pm to 11pm and on Wednesday (October 11) from 2pm till 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

Mary (Mamie) Farrell, (née Casey) Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Mary (Mamie) Farrell (nee casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Monday 9th October 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Patrick's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geralyn, grandchildren Rebeccah, Lauren, Cian, Ria, Justin, Juliet and Michael, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital.

Charlie McGovern, Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Ballygawley, Co Sligo /Co Meath



Charlie McGovern, (Cha), Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Martha (Mattie) and father of Terry (Glangevlin), Tommy (Ballygawley, Co. Sligo), P.J. (Glangevlin), Enda (Virginia) and Mairead (Meath). Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Freehill (née Donohoe), Terenure, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan



Freehill (nee Donohoe) Terenure, Dublin and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. October 9th 2017, peacefully in the exceptional care of the management & staff at Kiltipper wood care centre, 24 Kiltipper Rd, Bothernabreena, Dublin 24. Kathleen in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of Mary, Ann Dixon & Micheal. Sadly missed by her grandchildren,great-grand-children, daughter-in-law Loretta, son-in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Kiltipper woods care centre today, Tuesday evening, from 5pm until 8pm with removal on Wednesday morning arriving from at St. Joseph's Church, Terenure for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballyconnell Cemetery, Cavan arriving at approximately 2:30pm. Family flowers only please.

John Joe Baxter, Greyfield, Keadue, Co Roscommon / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, predeceased by his mother Mary Bridget and brother Thomas. Peacefully at his home, following a prolonged illness, borne with great dignity and courage and in the tender care of his devoted family and the dedicated Mayo Roscommon Palliative Home Care Team. Sadly missed by his loving wife May (née Harte), sons Jonathan, Cathal, Christopher and Joseph , grandson Martin, Cathal’s fiancée Edel, father Tommy Baxter (Carrigallen) sisters Mary and Ann, aunt Ellie Maguire, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home until Removal Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue,to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to any Cancer Charity of your choice.

Christopher (Chris) McGarry, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Dungarvan, Waterford



McGarry; Lowestoft, Suffolk and formerly of Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, 28th September 2017, peacefully, at James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth, Christopher (Chris), predeceased by his wife Ellen (nee Cowming), formerly of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, parents Eileen and Tim, infant daughter Eileen, deeply mourned by his son Michael, daughters Kathleen and Christine, grandchildren Paul, Lee, Christopher, Danielle, Becky, Mark and Liam, great-grandson Grayson, daughter-in-law Maxine McGarry, sons-in-law Michael Conlan and Paul Bellamy, extended family and friends. Removal from The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co Waterford at 10.15am on Wednesday, October 11 to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Co Limerick / Lough Gowna, Co Cavan



Paul, died (peacefully) at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Peter, Martin and Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret and Jenny, son-in-law Damien (Egan), cherished grandchildren Laura, Emma, Adam, Sarah, Charlie and Cassie, brothers Gerard, Martin, Liam, Danny and Colm, sisters Annette and Ellie, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass, today, Tuesday at 11.30am in St. Nicholas' Church, Boher with funeral afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice.

May they all rest in peace.