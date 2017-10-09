Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 9 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sr. Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co .Leitrim and Charlestown, Co. Mayo. Monday, 9th October 2017 at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Predeceased by by her brother Collie and niece Colette. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, niece and nephews, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours, colleagues from the HSE, St. Patrick's Hospital and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery. Marist Convent private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in Sr. Eva's memory can be made to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gorvagh, Leitrim



Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumreask, Gorvagh. Sunday, October 8th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Tuesday, from 2pm until 6.30pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Joe Baxter, Greyfield, Keadue, Roscommon / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, predeceased by his mother Mary Bridget and brother Thomas. Peacefully at his home, following a prolonged illness, borne with great dignity and courage and in the tender care of his devoted family and the dedicated Mayo Roscommon Palliative Home Care Team. Sadly missed by his loving wife May (née Harte), sons Jonathan, Cathal, Christopher and Joseph, grandson Martin, Cathal’s fiancée Edel, father Tommy Baxter (Carrigallen) sisters Mary and Ann, aunt Ellie Maguire, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home today, Monday evening from 6.00 o’clock until Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to any Cancer Charity of your choice.

Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher, Limerick / Lough Gowna, Cavan



Paul, died (peacefully) at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Mary & adored father of Peter, Martin & Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret & jenny, son-in-law Damien (Egan), cherished grandchildren Laura, Emma, Adam, Sarah, Charlie & Cassie, brothers Gerard, Martin, Liam, Danny & Colm, sisters Annette & Ellie, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St., today, Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice.





