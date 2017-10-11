Leitrim deaths - October 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Barry Phelan, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Stillorgan, Dublin



Suddenly, at his home, Anvile Court, Ballinamore Co, Leitrim and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin. Deeply regretted by his family and friends. Removal from Lakeland Funeral Home, Cavan on Thursday, 12 October, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Canon Brian McNamara, Main Street, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh



Canon Brian McNamara, Derrylin and formerly Parish Priest of Killesher, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, this morning Wednesday, 11th October. Remains will be reposing at his home, Main Street, Derrylin this Wednesday evening from 7pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive for 7pm at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin. House private from 5pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Derrylin followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Killesher.

Anthony (Tony) Galligan Sallaghan, Killeshandra, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

Anthony (Tony) Galligan, Sallaghan, Killeshandra, County Cavan and late of Ballytrust, Loughduff, Tuesday, 10th October, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Anthony (Tony), very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Sharon, son Brendan, brother Seamus, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Geraldine, adored grandchildren Leanne, Cian, Holly, Eoin, Ronan, Katie and Buddy Kim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Wednesday, 11th October, from 4pm to 9pm. House private to family and friends at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Charlie McGovern, Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Cavan / Ballygawley, Sligo / Meath

Charlie McGovern, (Cha), Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Martha (Mattie) and father of Terry (Glangevlin), Tommy (Ballygawley, Co. Sligo), P.J. (Glangevlin), Enda (Virginia) and Mairead (Meath). daughters-in-law Patricia, Martha and Joanne, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relations and friends. Remains reposing at his residence today, Wednesday from 12 noon - 4pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House is Private at all other times, Please.

Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, tragically on Thursday October 5, 2017. Beloved son of Retired Garda Mick Moran (formerly of Knockglass, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo) and the late Margaret Moran, loving brother of David and Maria, and grandson of the late Josie Moran (8 Abbeytown, Crossmolina). Deeply regretted by his loving father, brother, sister, sister-in-law Karen, his aunts Patricia Cawley (Rake St. Crossmolina) and Ann Goodwin (Ballina), neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home, "Ashwood", Kinlough, today Wednesday (October 11) from 2pm till 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

Mary (Mamie) Farrell, (née Casey) Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Mary (Mamie) Farrell (nee casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Monday 9th October 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Patrick's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geralyn, grandchildren Rebeccah, Lauren, Cian, Ria, Justin, Juliet and Michael, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital.

May they all rest in peace.