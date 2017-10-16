Leitrim deaths - October 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hubert (Hugh) Fowley, Leixlip, Co. Kildare / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Hubert (Hugh) Fowley, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, October 13th 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C Nursing Home, Straffan. , beloved husband of the late Helen (Nelly), dear father of Tina and predeceased by his brothers Sean and Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Tina, sisters Patsy, Cassie, Margaret, Marion and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. R.I.P. Reposing at T.L.C Nursing Home, Straffan today, Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.



Phillip Murphy, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo on Friday, 13th October 2017. Loving brother of Kathleen, Maureen and Dolores, and brother in-law Austin. Sadly missed by his partner Millie, and stepdaughters Jane and Karen, grandchildren Rebecca, and Kieran, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Manchester. R.I.P. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Tuesday evening from 4.30 until 6.30, arriving St.Joseph's Church, Cloonloo at 7.30pm. Mas of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Templeronan Cemetery.

Amanda McGlone, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Amanda McGlone (nee Innes), 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefully on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, in her 43rd year. Beloved wife of Wayne and loving mother to Bethany. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Patricia (Declan) and Charlene (John), brother Tommy (Grace), brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, the McGlone family and all her wonderful friends and neighbours in Silverhill who were so good to the family over the last couple of weeks. Amanda is pre-deceased by her baby daughter Carla Louise, her parents Greg and Winnie Innes, her sister Trina and niece Caitlin, and recently her brother Greggie. Removal this (Monday) morning, Oct 16th, at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Benbulben COPD or North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo in care of Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at family home and Church. House private to family and close friends on Monday morning please.

May they all rest in peace.